The Judgment Day plans for The Road to WrestleMania 41 revealed; WWE RAW backstage reactions - Reports

Monday's WWE RAW marked another must-see stop on The Road to WrestleMania 41. Officials are known to pull swerves on the WWE Universe this time of year, and RAW was another example of this. New details are being revealed on upcoming championship plans for The Judgment Day.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez made history in Monday's RAW main event. The Judgment Day members became the first-ever three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions by dethroning Bianca Belair and Naomi, who recently replaced the injured Cargill. WrestleMania plans for all five women remain up in the air, but rumors are running rampant within the WWE Universe, and a new report connected the title change to another massive angle.

The Miracle Kid and Big Mami Cool are expected to be pushed as champions all the way into WrestleMania 41, with the competition immediately picking up. PWInsider added that the title change was planned a while back, to give the heel duo a strong push after the rivalry with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, which ended with Morgan and Rodriguez coming up short against The Eradicator.

Officials were reportedly pleased with this week's 12-minute RAW main event, which included interference from Dominik Mysterio. Sources noted that the company was very happy with the crowd's reaction inside Cincinnati's Heritage Bank Center, and with how the match came off overall.

Big WWE RAW set for next week

World Wrestling Entertainment will return to the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY for Monday's RAW. The episode will feature fallout from Elimination Chamber.

Adam Pearce has announced title matches for next week. Rhea Ripley will defend the Women's World Championship against IYO SKY with the winner going to WrestleMania 41 to defend against the Women's Elimination Chamber winner. The Viking Raiders are set to defend the World Tag Team Championship against The Creed Brothers in a rematch from two weeks ago, which ended in a DQ.

The company and the arena also have several superstars advertised for RAW. The following names are scheduled: Gunther, Penta, Liv Morgan, The New Day, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Rey Mysterio, and AJ Styles.

