The planned fourth member of Edge's faction reportedly released before he could join because WWE 'found something out'

Edge has taken Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley under his wing on RAW. The trio calls themselves Judgment Day. However, as per reports, former NXT Superstar Harland, also known as Parker Bourdeaux, was set to be the fourth member before the company axed him.

The Rated R Superstar has been portraying a dark character ever since he started a feud with AJ Styles before WrestleMania 38. His faction is currently feuding with AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan on RAW. The former WWE Champion has been hinting at adding another member to his group on social media.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Harland was to be the fourth member of Judgment Day. It was a closely guarded secret, and not many people knew about it. Not even Harland. However, he was released by the company because WWE "found something about him."

"The only thing we were told as to why it didn’t happen is that the company found something out about Boudreaux and made the decision based on that. The other reason is because of the feeling in NXT that he had stopped improving and he got a tag of getting hurt too much early on."

Who could be the next member of Edge's faction?

It remains to be seen who will be next to join Edge's faction. The WWE Hall of Famer has given an open invitation to anyone who would like to join him in his quest. He even invited his rivals AJ Styles and Finn Balor to be part of Judgment Day on RAW.

Edge has already defeated AJ Styles twice with assistance from his stable members. WWE may choose someone from NXT to replace Harland as the group's fourth member. Perhaps we will see the fourth member of the faction when The Rater R Superstar and The Phenomenal One square off again.

