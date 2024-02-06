The Rock's status for WWE RAW - Reports

The Rock has been in every headline since he returned to WWE SmackDown last week. However, his confrontation with Roman Reigns didn't go down well with fans who wanted Cody Rhodes to get that spot at WrestleMania 40. At this moment, the entire situation is unsure as to who will finally get that title shot.

With RAW set to take place, there's even more uncertainty surrounding the show, as Cody Rhodes is going to be in the main event of the night. Fans were wondering if, after SmackDown, Dwayne Johnson would also show up on WWE RAW tonight.

Given his place on the TKO board being announced recently, there has been speculation that his role in WWE would be increasing further in the coming weeks.

There's no assurance that Cody Rhodes will get this WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns, and there isn't any chance that the WWE Universe will let anyone forget about it either.

Fightful Select has reported on the Rock's status for WWE RAW, saying that he was not present backstage during RAW, at least 30 minutes before the show.

Given that's the case, it appears that he might not be showing up during the event after all.

