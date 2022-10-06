The Undertaker's show sells out in ECW country ahead of WWE Extreme Rules - Reports

The Undertaker is one of the greatest wrestlers to have stepped inside the WWE ring. Even after his retirement, The Deadman continues to impress the company's hierarchy.

Months after his Hall of Fame induction, WWE announced the 1 DeadMAN SHOW where The Phenom talks about his career and more. The show premiered earlier this year in Nashville before SummerSlam. It also made its international debut last month at the New Theater in Cardiff, Wales, on the night before Clash at the Castle. The event sold out on both occasions.

The company recently announced that The Phenom will be hosting another edition of the show in Philadelphia (the city where ECW was based) on October 7, a day before Extreme Rules. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the show has garnered huge attention from fans and is already sold out.

The report added that WWE higher-ups are pleased with the success of the show and so are the event organizers and the venue hosting it.

"The Undertaker 1 deadMan show in Philly for Friday at the Theatre of Living Arts has sold out, Fightful has learned. WWE execs have been particularly happy with the performance of these shows, as have organizers and venues. They've sold out in Nashville, Cardiff, and Philly," tweeted Sean Ross Sapp.

WWE Legend recently commented on The Undertaker returning for another match

The Undertaker is widely regarded as the greatest wrestler ever. The Deadman was last seen in a wrestling effort at WrestleMania 36 where he defeated AJ Styles in a Boneyard match.

While he has formally retired from the in-ring competition, The Phenom teased returning to action during his Hall of Fame induction speech. Speaking on the possibility of seeing the 57-year-old don his wrestling boots one more time, Tommy Dreamer commented:

"What if it was announced as The Undertaker's last ever match?"

While he may not be a wrestler anymore, The Lord of Darkness has continued to scale great heights outside the ring. The success of his latest show proves that The Deadman is still widely popular among fans who wouldn't mind seeing him wrestle for one last time.

