"Last ever match?" - Legend on The Undertaker possibly returning to WWE

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer recently discussed The Undertaker's potential WWE in-ring return.

The Deadman was finally inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Vince McMahon earlier this year. While his days inside the squared circle are seemingly over, he continues to represent the company in non-wrestling roles.

During a recent edition of Busted Open, host Dave LaGreca mentioned that the 57-year-old's in-ring farewell needs to happen in "a stadium full of people." He also brought up Ric Flair wrestling in his final match at the age of 73, to which Tommy Dreamer responded:

"What if it was announced as The Undertaker's last ever match?"

WrestleMania 39 will go down at the SoFi Stadium in California on April 1-2, 2023. With that event in mind, Dreamer explained how WWE could showcase the late Paul Bearer and Kane during The Undertaker's entrance:

"With all the movie magic you could do on that screen [at SoFi Stadium], you could show every different version of The Undertaker, and then they all morph together... out walks hologram Paul Bearer, then out walks Kane — they both stand on opposite sides, and here comes the last ride of The Undertaker."

The Undertaker's last five matches before WWE retirement

Three of The Deadman's final five bouts went down in Saudi Arabia. At Crown Jewel 2018, he teamed up with Kane in a losing effort against D-Generation X (Triple H and Shawn Michaels).

A year later, The Undertaker defeated Goldberg at Super ShowDown. Both matches received largely negative reviews, as questions surrounding the wrestling legend's retirement flooded the internet.

However, soon after the infamous Goldberg contest, The Phenom garnered positive attention for a No Holds Barred tag team clash at Extreme Rules 2019. The event saw him and Roman Reigns emerge victorious over Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

In 2020, The Undertaker returned to Saudi Arabia to win a Gauntlet match for the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy at Super ShowDown. This would set up his final feud in the company against AJ Styles.

The WWE Hall of Famer went on to defeat Styles in a cinematic Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36, marking his last outing as a competitor.

