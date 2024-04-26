Three Hall of Famers to appear at the upcoming WWE Draft - Reports

WWE Draft 2024 is set to shake things up heading into a new season after WrestleMania XL. According to a new report, several Hall of Famers are set to appear on the show.

The annual draft adds spice to the weekly products as the company hits the reset button heading into a new season each year. WWE Draft takes place a few weeks after WrestleMania, and it comes with new opportunities and stars for all brands.

According to reports from PWInsider Elite, there are plans for several Hall of Famers to appear at the event. As of now, Teddy Long, JBL, and Alundra Blayze are the names mentioned in the report.

Meanwhile, several legends and veterans showed up during last year's event to announce picks for each brand. More veterans and Hall of Famers could appear during the two-night event this time as well.

WWE made a massive change to the upcoming Draft

The rules of the draft have drastically changed since its inception. The biggest change was made when Monday Night RAW became a three-hour show and received more picks than the blue brand.

However, the management has tried to balance the difference and taken measures to ensure fair picks on both nights. Recently, the company made another crucial change to the rules.

It was announced that champions of their respective brands are protected from the annual draft. The rule has made a return after a hiatus. However, it doesn't apply to the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions as they are brand fluid.

Damian Priest, Becky Lynch, Sami Zayn, and Awesome Truth are all champions on RAW and thus exempt from the draft pick, while current champions on SmackDown - Cody Rhodes, Bayley, Logan Paul, and A-Town Down Under are also locked into the blue brand for the draft.

Expand Tweet

Elsewhere, stars from NXT are set to play a major part in the upcoming draft. It will be interesting to see which stars will switch brands and find new homes in the promotion by the end of the two-night event.

What are your thoughts on the WWE Draft? Sound off!