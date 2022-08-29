Three SmackDown heels are reportedly set to be a part of WWE RAW tonight [Spoilers]

Recent rumors have hinted at The Usos returning on this week's edition of WWE RAW, and they won't be alone.

As per Xero News, The Usos and Sami Zayn are booked for tonight's RAW. Three top heels appearing on the red brand has left room for exciting new possibilities.

Jey Uso and Sami Zayn have been at odds with each other recently. The Right Hand Man has spent the last few weeks questioning Zayn's credibility and loyalty, often asking him to prove his mettle as the Honorary Uce.

Xero News @NewsXero Sami & The Usos are booked for Raw Tommorrow



Wonder what this is about Sami & The Usos are booked for Raw Tommorrow Wonder what this is about

Additionally, Jey Usos didn't like Sami Zayn bringing up their ongoing issues with Roman Reigns. While the former Intercontinental Champion has desperately tried to show his allegiance to The Bloodline, there are doubts over the heel stable's real intentions.

Interestingly, Kevin Owens had asked The Usos to deliver a message after he attacked Drew McIntye on RAW. KO asked the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions to let their Tribal Chief know that he owed the Prizefighter a favor. Roman Reigns then asked Sami Zayn to relay a message saying he doesn't owe anyone.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Jey Uso gotta go to therapy because why he keep going 0 to 60 like that Jey Uso gotta go to therapy because why he keep going 0 to 60 like that 😂😭https://t.co/us5E5GA6th

Ever since the friction between Zayn and Jey Uso started on SmackDown, fans have been speculating about a potential reunion with Kevin Owens. Many believe that KO and Zayn could eventually unite as a tag team and dethrone The Usos as champions.

Kevin Owens has his big plans on WWE RAW

Kevin Owens recently confirmed the return of The Prizefighter on the red brand. He also confirmed his intentions to go after each championship on the main roster.

While fans were excited to see him note his interest in the world championship, the crowd was particularly hyped after hearing him mention how he wishes to go after the tag team championships as well.

The Usos are not involved in an active title feud as of writing. Their presence on WWE RAW tonight could lay the foundation for a potential feud with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Remember how Noam Dar used to say Alicia Fox? He teaches the Sportskeeda Universe right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arjun