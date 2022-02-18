Timeline of the Undertaker's Hall of Fame induction revealed - Reports

WWE announced this week that The Undertaker will be inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

The Phenom is one of the greatest to ever step foot in the ring. In a career spanning over three decades, he managed to win several World Championships, Tag Team Championships and a Royal Rumble. His WrestleMania record is a remarkable 25-2 with the two losses coming against Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that WWE already had Taker in mind for the Hall of Fame well before the Royal Rumble. In a recent tweet, Sapp stated that although they had just made the announcement, the plan was in the works for a long time.

The tweet read:

"The Undertaker is being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Internally, this has been solidified since well before Royal Rumble. It couldn't be anyone else."

The Undertaker retired at Survivor Series 2020

Survivor Series 2020 was built around the career of The Phenom. He even made an appearance to bid his final farewell to the WWE Universe.

Several of the Deadman's greatest friends and foes over the years made an appearance to honor his illustrious career. This included the likes of Shane McMahon, Kane, Big Show, JBL, Jeff Hardy, Ric Flair, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Triple H and many more. WWE Chairman Mr. McMahon also honored The Deadman's legendary career.

Finally, The Phenom took to the ring and addressed the WWE Universe. He recognized the many superstars that he laid to rest over his long career, and announced that the time had come for The Undertaker to finally 'Rest in Peace'.

Are you excited to see the Phenom in the Hall of Fame? Who do you think will induct him into the Hall of Fame? Sound off in the comments below.

