Title match rumored to main event WWE RAW tonight

WWE RAW is scheduled to emanate from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, this week. The show is rumored to feature a title match as part of the main event. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn are expected to defend their title against Imperium.

Imperium is currently involved in a heated feud with Owens and Zayn. The seeds of their rivalry were sown when Paul Heyman decided to have a private conversation with the heel stable a few weeks ago.

Last Monday on WWE RAW, Kevin Owens had enough of Imperium interfering in his business. He challenged Gunther to a one-on-one match on the show. The Prizefighter came up short in a well-received bout against The Ring General.

It looks like the feud between the two teams is set to pick up steam on this week's show. Xero News is reporting that a match between the two teams is slated to main event WWE RAW tonight. To make things more interesting, the bout will be contested for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

What else is happening on this week's WWE RAW?

In addition to the huge main event, Cody Rhodes is scheduled to take on The Miz in a singles match. After last week's Miz TV, The American Nightmare was attacked by Dominik Mysterio. The Judgment Day member took a cheap shot when he slapped Rhodes, but it was The Miz who was at the receiving end of Rhodes' frustration that night.

Cody knocking Miz out, out of pure frustration

Matt Riddle will compete in a Money in the Bank qualifying match when he takes on Damian Priest. The Judgement Day member will be looking to bounce back from his recent loss against Seth Rollins in a World Heavyweight Championship match. Meanwhile, Riddle would want to win the MITB briefcase and become world champion for the first time in the company.

