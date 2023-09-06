Title run of top WWE champion is not expected to last long - Reports

The latest reports suggest that a top WWE champion's title run won't last longer on television.

The champion in question is the legendary luchador Rey Mysterio, who has been discussed among the company about his United States Championship reign.

The Hall of Famer won the US title from Austin Theory a few weeks ago on Friday Night SmackDown. Mysterio replaced his LWO member Santos Escobar to get his hands on Theory's title.

The former United States Champion challenged the 48-year-old legend at Payback 2023. However, Rey had the last laugh on Theory and retained his title at the premium live event.

Many wrestling fans believed they would witness Santos Escobar turning heel on his mentor at Payback. But WWE may have put things on hold for the LWO members ahead of the Hall of Famer's title run.

As per reports from Xero News, Rey Mysterio's reign as the United States Champion isn't expected to last very long.

Rey Mysterio's iconic mask was visible during The Judgment Day segment on WWE RAW

The legendary luchador's mask is a part of his identity, and many have failed to unmask him in his 20-year WWE career.

However, Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio is one of the stars who successfully stole Mysterio's mask. During this week's Monday Night RAW, a mask was featured as an easter egg during a backstage segment involving Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest.

Wrestling fans couldn't help but notice that the mask in the background was somewhat similar to what Rey Mysterio wore at this year's Royal Rumble. The Judgment Day members had the luchador's iconic mask to flaunt their dominance on RAW.

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the Hall of Famer ahead of his US title stint.

Do you think Santos Escobar would turn heel on Mysterio to end his United States Championship run? Sound off in the comments section below.

