Why was a Rey Mysterio mask visible during The Judgment Day's backstage segment? Find out where it's from

Many have tried and failed to take Rey Mysterio’s mask off of him during his 20 years in WWE. However, that can’t be said about The Judgment Day, as one of their members was successfully able to steal the legendary luchador’s mask.

WWE had a Rey Mysterio Easter Egg on RAW this week. A mask seemingly belonging to the Hall of Famer was seen in the background during a backstage segment featuring Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley on the red brand tonight.

Fans wondering about the origins of the mask may be surprised to note that Rey wore it at Royal Rumble 2023. Dominik Mysterio attacked his father during the premium live event and stole it from him.

The mask was shown once again during a backstage segment involving all members of The Judgment Day. Apparently, the mask is part of the collection the faction flaunts in their locker room on Monday Night RAW.

Rey Mysterio’s feud with The Judgment Day seems far from over

Rey Mysterio’s feud with The Judgment Day took a new turn after Dominik Mysterio’s heel turn at Clash at the Castle 2022. The young star has since accomplished a lot on a roster that’s stacked with many talented superstars.

The mask Easter egg on RAW this week may have been a tease for things to come between Rey and The Judgment Day. The Hall of Famer was forced to switch brands because the faction had made his life miserable on RAW.

Rey is the reigning United States Champion on SmackDown. He won the title from Austin Theory last month on SmackDown. He successfully defended the championship against Theory at Payback.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for The Judgment Day and Rey Mysterio in WWE.

