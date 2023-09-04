Exploring Dominik Mysterio's WWE career since turning heel a year ago 

Dominik Mysterio is arguably the most hated WWE Superstar currently. The guy can’t even cut a promo without fans interrupting him mercilessly with boos. With that said, the heel turn has completely revitalized the career of the Mysterio family scion.

It all began on this very day, exactly a year ago. Dominik Mysterio was ringside for his father, Rey Mysterio, and Edge’s tag team match against The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest, accompanied by Rhea Ripley).

Even though Edge and Rey won the match, Dom still turned heel on them by first taking out the Rated R Superstar with a low blow. He solidified his heel turn by almost taking his father’s head off with a brutal clothesline.

Here are all the things Dominik Mysterio has done since turning heel on Clash at Castle on September 3, 2022:

Joined the Judgment Day

Dominik Mysterio was viciously targeted by Rhea Ripley in the buildup to Clash at the Castle. The Eradicator of The Judgment Day, successfully brainwashed Dom into turning against his father and mentor.

The younger Mysterio fully aligned with The Judgment Day on the September 5, 2022, episode of RAW. Dom completely ditched his innocent look and bright colors to embarrass the darkness of Edge’s former faction.

Formed an inseparable bond with Rhea Ripley

Dominik Mysterio’s inclusion in The Judgment Day was made possible by Rhea Ripley. It was Mami who ‘convinced’ the young Dom to ditch his family and become part of something bigger. Dominik became a completely different man and embraced Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest as his new family.

The pairing with Rhea Ripley struck gold, and the two became the highlight of Monday Night RAW. Mami is incredibly protective of her Latino Heat, who has the same affection for the woman who turned him into the man he is today.

Dominik Mysterio Went to "Jail"

Under Rhea Ripley’s influence, Dominik creates all sorts of problems for the Mysterio household. The two even tried to ruin Rey’s Christmas by showing up unannounced and uninvited at their house. Rey asked Dom to leave, and he insisted that he was just there to have a good, old family time with his parents alongside Rhea Ripley.

The meeting quickly turned tense, and Rey was forced to call the police on his son. The former WWE Champion had previously been assaulted by Rhea and Dom in his own house, and he made sure that he didn’t suffer the same fate again. Dominik was arrested and put behind bars. The time spent in jail turned him into the Most Dangerous Man in WWE.

He wrestled his father at WrestleMania

Dominik blames Rey Mysterio for not being there for him when he was young. He has totally denounced Rey as his father, playing into the storyline where Eddie Guerrero claimed to be his father. The 26-year-old superstar confronted Rey multiple times on the road to WrestleMania 39. The Hall of Famer finally snapped after Dominik insulted his mother and sister on SmackDown.

Rey punched his son for the first time in his career and agreed to a match at WrestleMania 39. The father and son arrived on the Grandest Stage of them All in epic fashion. While Rey had Snoop Dogg ride him in Eddie Guerrero’s low-rider, Dom arrived in a police van and was escorted to the ring by cops in true kayfabe fashion.

Became the NXT North American Champion

Dominik Mysterio had tasted gold before he turned heel and joined The Judgment Day. The Mysterios were the SmackDown Tag Team Champions in the pandemic-era WWE. They would drop the titles to The Usos, who then had a historic run.

Dominik arrived in NXT along with the rest of The Judgment Day. He challenged Wes Lee to a North American Championship match. The showdown was the highlight of the July 18, 2023, episode of NXT. Dominik defeated Wes for his title in a huge shock for fans of the white and gold brand.

Took a senton from Kevin Owens at Payback 2023

Dominik Mysterio put his body on the line for The Judgment Day at Payback 2023. He interfered during Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn’s Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match against Finn Balor and Damian Priest. His interference caused a busted-open Kevin Owens to take him out with a senton from the balcony through a table.

The champions put up a great fight, but failed to defeat the collective might of The Judgment Day. Dominik also helped Rhea Ripley retain her Women’s World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez.

