Rhea Ripley makes interesting reveal about her relationship with Dominik Mysterio in WWE

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently admitted to learning many things from Dominik Mysterio.

The Eradicator and Dirty Dom have been an on-screen couple for several months. The NXT North American Champion has continuously admitted to learning from his Mami. Meanwhile, the Women's World Champion recently confessed that her ex-con boyfriend has taught her a lot.

Ripley was recently asked in an interview with This Is Awesome whether Dominik has been able to teach her anything he learned from prison. She revealed that he teaches her a lot of things. However, she refused to disclose what she was talking about.

"He teaches me a lot of things. I'm not gonna say what, but he teaches me a lot," she said.

Rhea Ripley's real-life boyfriend might be uncomfortable with her relationship with Dominik Mysterio, says former superstar. Check out the details here.

Finn Balor is puzzled by Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's relationship in WWE

Since Dominik Mysterio joined The Judgment Day, he and Rhea Ripley have been very close. The on-screen couple are almost inseparable on WWE shows. They also regularly post flirty tweets and photos together on social media. The Eradicator even made an NSFW comment when asked about her favorite thing to do with Dirty Dom.

During a recent interview with SEScoops, their fellow Judgment Day member Finn Balor was asked about the nature of Ripley and Dominik's relationship. He disclosed that he and Damian Priest are puzzled by it, claiming they have their "unique situation."

"Yes, myself and Damian discuss this all the time. 'Hey dude, what's going on with them two?' Yeah, is it closer than we know? I'm not sure, but they definitely have their own unique situation going on there and I don't wanna interfere in it too much. What they have going on is working clearly. So, long may it continue," he said.

Fan footage gives another clue The Judgment Day is about to crumble after WWE SummerSlam. Watch the video here.

Please credit This Is Awesome and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here