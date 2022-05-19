Tommaso Ciampa hints that two former WWE Superstars are heading to AEW

Did Tommaso Ciampa just give out a massive spoiler for AEW Dynamite tonight? Or is the WWE RAW Superstar just trolling everyone?

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan has promised two new "Joker" debuts in the men's and women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. One will face current Ring of Honor Television Champion Samoa Joe while the other squares off against former AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker.

WWE RAW Superstar Tommaso Ciampa posted an interesting photo on Instagram this afternoon that might hint that former NXT Superstars Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae are on their way to All Elite Wrestling. Ciampa posted the following message alongside a picture of himself with Gargano and LeRae at Epcot:

"Hanging out at Epcot with a couple of jokers. *black heart emoji* #cosmicrewind #guardiansofthegalaxy," Ciampa posted on Instagram.

If Gargano and LeRae debut tonight, it would be quite strange for Ciampa to have given it away on social media. He's most likely just trolling, but we'll find out soon enough.

Edge hints that Tommaso Ciampa could be the next member of Judgment Day

In recent weeks, Edge has made it quite clear that Judgment Day will continue to strengthen its ranks and create a larger stable on WWE RAW in the months to come.

An earlier report regarding the Judgment Day stable suggested that both Rhea Ripley and Ciampa had been pitched to join Edge and Damian Priest's stable.

With the Ripley report already coming true at WrestleMania Backlash, could Ciampa be next? Or is Edge just playing mind games with the WWE Universe?

Would you enjoy Tommaso Ciampa as part of Edge's Judgment Day faction? Or is Edge just trolling fans on social media much like The Blackheart might be doing right now? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

