Tonight's episode of WWE RAW reportedly being described as a "statement show"

It sounds like tonight's episode of WWE RAW could be a very memorable one.

Tonight's Monday Night RAW will feature the fallout from this year's SummerSlam. In years past, there have been NXT call-ups and returns at these shows to give a flavor comparable to the RAW after WrestleMania.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, he's been told by a source that tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW will reportedly be a "statement" show. Tweeting out:

"Someone told me tonight's WWE Raw sounds like a "statement" show. I don't know what this means, but I'll let you all know when I do," Sean Ross Sapp said in a series of tweets.

Rumors and speculation are running rampant for WWE RAW tonight

The hype train isn't slowing down regarding tonight's episode of WWE RAW. Beyond SRS's tweet, there is also a report from WrestlingNews.co that suggests that Sasha Banks and Naomi have made an agreement to return to WWE.

If that wasn't enough, the very reliable WrestleVotes has tweeted out that they heard that tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW is looking "really good" and described it as a "packed show." So packed, in fact, that USA Network has offered WWE to air the first hour of tonight's show commercial-free. Tweeting out:

"I'm told RAW tonight looks really good as of now, and is a packed show. So much so, USA Network is allowing the 1st hour to be commercial free if WWE wants," WrestleVotes said in a tweet.

Regardless of what does and doesn't happen tonight, it's clear that there is a lot of anticipation surrounding tonight's Triple H-led episode of Monday Night RAW.

What are your thoughts on the hype surrounding tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW? What are you expecting from tonight's show? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

