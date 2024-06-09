Tonight’s WWE show reportedly seen as a “complicated new challenge” - Reports

WWE has world-renowned staff that works hard to pull off multiple events each week, from production right up to talent. The company has put out shows from historic arenas, along with unique stadiums or super domes, and even intimate venues, among others. New details are just being revealed on a new challenge officials are facing.

World Wrestling Entertainment will run its first-ever event from the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas tonight for the NXT Battleground Premium Live Event. UFC launched the 130,000-square-foot live events and production center in June 2019. While the state-of-the-art facility was built to host live events and studio shows, officials have reduced the number of UFC dates at Apex this year.

WWE sources previously indicated that the NXT Underground match between Lola Vice and Shayna Baszler may be held in the UFC Octagon, but they have decided against that idea. However, multiple sources are now reporting that there is expected to be a heavy UFC presence at Battleground PLE tonight.

UFC's presence at the premium live event will be especially high during the Vice vs. Baszler NXT Underground bout. There was also talk of having the fighters wear UFC gloves as well, however, there is no confirmation on that yet.

The WWE production team was faced with significant challenges in setting up at the UFC Apex Facility, which can house between 1,000 and 1,500 fans. The setup for tonight's PLE was described as "complicated and a new challenge," but ahead of the show, production sources have been happy with how everything came together.

The Countdown to Battleground pre-show is airing at 7 pm ET via Peacock, featuring Sam Roberts and Megan Morant. The main match card commences at 8 pm ET, live from Las Vegas, and Sportskeeda Wrestling will have full coverage.

