WWE set to hold first match inside UFC’s Octagon- Reports

WWE and the UFC dominated the combat sports world as separate entities for years. The massive brands joined hands last year as WWE merged with Endeavor to form TKO Group Holdings. Potential crossovers were teased from day one, and now we're seeing the first significant examples of this actually happening.

The first-ever World Wrestling Entertainment event to be held at UFC's Apex facility in Las Vegas will be the NXT Battleground PLE on Sunday, June 9. The 130,000-square-foot state-of-the-art live events and production center can hold between 1,000 and 1,500 fans. The facility was created to host live events and studio shows, but UFC is reducing its number of Apex dates as of this year.

Lola Vice vs. Shayna Baszler in the second-ever women's NXT Underground bout has been announced for Battleground. Vice won the first over Natalya in late April. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Vice vs. Baszler may take place inside the official UFC Octagon instead of the custom setup used for previous Underground matches.

The Apex features a 25-foot-wide Octagon that UFC usually uses for smaller events and venues, as opposed to its standard 30-foot-wide Octagon. Use of the smaller Octagon has led to more finishes, along with a higher volume of strikes, leading to faster-paced bouts.

Backstage sources report that there was at least one creative pitch for Vice vs. Baszler to be held inside the UFC Octagon. However, there's no word yet on whether the decision was finalized, but we should know more after tonight's NXT.

Vice vs. Baszler would be the first-ever WWE match to be held inside the UFC Octagon. The company used a cage inspired by the Octagon for SummerSlam 1998 and 1999 when Ken Shamrock defeated Owen Hart and Steve Blackman in Lion's Den matches, but that was not the official UFC structure. WWE built its own Fight Pit structure in recent years.

WWE NXT Battleground updated lineup

World Wrestling Entertainment will debut at the UFC Apex facility on Sunday, June 9, in Las Vegas for the 2024 NXT Battleground PLE.

WWE has confirmed four title matches and one gimmick bout for Battleground. The current lineup going into tonight's go-home episode is as follows:

NXT Underground: Lola Vice vs. Shayna Baszler

Lola Vice vs. Shayna Baszler Triple Threat: NXT North American Champion Oba Femi defends vs. Joe Coffey vs. Wes Lee

NXT North American Champion Oba Femi defends vs. Joe Coffey vs. Wes Lee NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez defends vs. Jordynne Grace

NXT Tag Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazier vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Ladder Match to crown the inaugural NXT Women's North American Champion: Sol Ruca vs. Fallon Henley vs. Jaida Parker vs. Lash Legend vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Mia Yim

Officials are expected to finalize the card later tonight. NXT Champion Trick Williams vs. newcomer Ethan Page is rumored.

