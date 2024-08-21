Top AEW star could be WWE bound soon - Reports

The rumors of top pro wrestling names in WWE and other promotions switching companies keep floating on the internet all the time. However, it is now being reported that a top AEW star could soon make his way to the Stamford-based promotion.

Ricky Starks is easily one of the biggest talents on the roster of Tony Khan’s All Elite Wrestling. However, he hasn’t been making a lot of television appearances for the promotion. Moreover, recent reports state that he has not been seen backstage for quite some time.

According to Fightful Select, the Stamford-based promotion could soon make a move to bring him to NXT.

“Regarding the Ricky Starks rumors going around on social media, NXT sources say that there is significant interest in bringing Starks into the brand once he is available.” [H/T - Cory Brennan on Fightful Select]

Several rumors say that Starks is already a free agent. His last appearance on AEW dates back to March 30, 2024. So far, however, no official statement has been released by the WWE management about offering him a deal. While he isn’t wrestling right now, he is still actively securing brand deals during his time off.

It is yet to be seen if Ricky Starks will join WWE. Meanwhile, he already seems to have a best friend in the company.

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill claims Ricky Starks is her best friend

Jade Cargill easily earned the love of the WWE Universe as soon as she arrived from AEW. The Storm quickly catapulted herself into big matches and formed a tag team with Bianca Belair, earning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. Speaking in a recent interview with Stephanie Chase, she revealed that Ricky Starks was her best friend while praising him.

“I want whatever Ricky Starks wants. He’s a star within himself. He’s relentless, his work ethic is unmatched. He just is himself. Promo game is spectacular. He’s my best friend in the industry. Wherever I [am], I’m like, ‘You have to come.’ When I say you have to come, if I have time off, I’m like, ‘Hey, come and train with me. We can make something out of it. You can come, we’re going to hang out,' which he came, and he hung out, and I was like, 'We can make training a part of it as well.' Why not? Just to get a feel and everything like that because I come up with ideas with Ricky Starks." [H/T - Fightful]

It would be interesting to see the best friends unite once again and see Ricky Starks sign a deal with the Stamford-based promotion.

