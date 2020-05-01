Zayn has been absent from SmackDown

WWE have gone back to taping RAW and SmackDown from the Performance Center due to the coronavirus pandemic. One big name that stayed at home just before WrestleMania 36 was Roman Reigns, and now it seems another Superstar has refused to be a part of tapings. Current Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, who is a part of SmackDown, reportedly pulled out of last week's SmackDown TV tapings.

According to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer (via WrestlingNews.co), Zayn has chosen to not appear on SmackDown tapings which is the reason why he was not a part of last week's show. The report further says that Zayn was originally meant to be on the Blue brand last week, but decided to stay back. WWE have given their Superstars the liberty of not appearing on shows if they do not want to, similar to what AEW have informed their wrestlers.

WrestlingNews also reported that WWE have used a small crew to tape RAW and SmackDown at the Performance Center, with only a few essential Superstars and backstage personnel at the venue.

Zayn's Title reign

Sami Zayn, who won the title from Braun Strowman at Elimination Chamber in March, hasn't wrestled a match since WrestleMania 36. He had defended his title against Daniel Bryan at The Show of Shows, and came out on top to retain his title. The current Intercontinental Champion is the leader of a faction consisting of Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro known as the Artists Collective.

He recently revealed on social media that he had his wisdom teeth removed, which was perhaps the reason why he missed a few SmackDown shows last month. Sami Zayn hasn't been in any feud since the end of his feud with Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 36, and it will be interesting to see who he faces and defends his Intercontinental title next.

Cesaro, meanwhile, faced Daniel Bryan two weeks ago, on the April 17 edition of SmackDown in a Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match qualifier.