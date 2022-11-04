Top name could help Logan Paul in his match against Roman Reigns; Major Bloodline member to miss Crown Jewel - Reports

Roman Reigns is set to defend the WWE Universal title against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel this Saturday. The YouTuber might not be heading to Saudi Arabia alone and could have his younger brother Jake Paul in his corner to help him against The Bloodline.

Jake Paul is a pro boxer, and at the age of 25, he has already faced major names like Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley inside the boxing ring. Triple H has himself hinted that the younger Paul could be walking in Logan's footsteps and soon join WWE.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Jake Paul could be in Logan Paul's corner for his match against Roman Reigns. He also revealed that while The Bloodline will be in Reigns' corner, Sami Zayn will miss the event as he is in Syrian.

''The lineup is Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the Universal title. While not announced, Paul Levesque strongly hinted that Jake Paul would be in Logan’s corner and the Bloodline would be in Reign’s corner. Sami Zayn is not going to Saudi Arabia because he is Syrian and that was an issue on both sides, both his and Saudi Arabia,'' noted Meltzer.

Could Jake Paul help Logan Paul pull an upset over Roman Reigns?

WWE is building the match between The Tribal Chief and The Maverick around 'one lucky punch', insinuating that all Paul needs is to land a big right hand to get the win.

Even so, The Bloodline present at ringside will pose a major challenge to Logan, and having his brother in his corner could help to even the odds.

Dave Meltzer also noted that the Paul brothers are considered major celebrities in Saudi Arabia even though they are no longer major PLE attractions in the United States.

The report also stated that Kevin Owens would not be part of the show as he has not been part of previous Saudi Arabia shows. This could be due to his loyalty to Sami Zayn.

Do you think Logan Paul can defeat Roman Reigns this Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

