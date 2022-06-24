Top RAW star current favorite to win the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match

One of the biggest steps in the women's revolution in WWE was female stars getting their own Royal Rumble. The concept has been a fan favorite and a star-maker for the company. Per current opening betting odds, Monday Night RAW star Becky Lynch is the favorite to win the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Becky Lynch returned to WWE last year at SummerSlam after being on maternity leave for a year. She immediately captured the SmackDown Women's Championship and later traded titles with Charlotte Flair to become the RAW Women's Champion.

Her title reign came to an end at the hands of Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. Lynch hasn't had the best of the times lately and is desperate for a title - so much that she even went after the 24/7 Championship.

The current betting odds (via BetOnline) have now revealed Becky Lynch to be the favorite to win next year's Women's Rumble. Following her closely are Bayley at #2 and Charlotte Flair at #3.

You can check out the top 10 favorites below:

Becky Lynch 5/2 Bayley 9/2 Charlotte Flair 6/1 Rhea Ripley 6/1 Alexa Bliss 10/1 Bianca Belair 10/1 Raquel Rodriguez 10/1 Asuka 14/1 Ronda Rousey 14/1 Liv Morgan 20/1

Note: The favorites have the smallest fractions and the underdogs have fractions greater than one. For example - the odds of 6/1 suggest that the star is six times more likely to lose than win.

No female WWE Superstar has ever won the Royal Rumble twice

The first Women's Royal Rumble was announced in 2018 and was won by former RAW Women's Champion Asuka. So far, there have been a total of five Women's Rumble matches and every match has seen a unique winner.

It was Becky Lynch who won the 2019 Rumble, followed by Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Earlier this year, former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey made her surprise return in the 2022 Women's Rumble match and won it. She went on to challenge then-SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair for her title.

Could Becky Lynch make history once again and become the first female WWE star to win two Royal Rumble matches? The current betting odds seem to suggest just that.

