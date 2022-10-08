[Spoiler] Top RAW star set to be part of WWE SmackDown tapings tonight

A Top RAW star is set to be a part of the upcoming premiere episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Since its inception, the blue brand has been referred to as the B show when compared to RAW. After 2016, SmackDown became known as the 'Land of Opportunities,' where several stars got their big break on the main roster.

WWE Superstars in recent months have been making appearances on different shows across all three brands as the world titles and tag titles have been unified. Lately, the animosity between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle has been at an all-time high.

The two are set to face each other inside a Fight Pit style match at Extreme Rules with UFC Legend Daniel Cormier as the special enforcer. According to PWInsider, Matt Riddle of RAW is set to appear on the season premiere of SmackDown.

Unfortunately, Seth Rollins has not been seen in Worcester, MA. Riddle was previously a part of the blue brand when he was moved to the main roster. Ever since 2020, The Original Bro has been on the red brand.

