Top RAW Superstar would not have been hired by WWE if it wasn't for being 'best friends' with 36-year-old Megastar - Reports

Ronda Rousey is one of the biggest names, not only on RAW but in combat sports as well. The 36-year-old has helped spearhead the women's revolution and is one of the first women to compete in a WrestleMania main event. She is also responsible for getting her friend Shayna Baszler hired by the company.

Despite being friends in real life, the two women are currently embroiled in a bitter rivalry ever since Baszler attacked Rousey from behind during their tag team match at Money in the Bank. The two women were tag team champions but lost to Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan at the show.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer stated that even though the storyline revolves around Baszler not getting her due in WWE because of Rousey, the reality is different. He stated that WWE hired Baszler because The Baddest Woman on the Planet was her best friend.

''While it’s certainly true that Rousey got the royal treatment, most likely here would be no Baszler in WWE if Rousey wasn’t her best friend. What we know is that Baszler was so unlike everyone WWE recruited at that time,'' said Meltzer

Ronda Rousey's response to her brawl with Shayna Baszler on RAW

Ronda Rousey expressed her thoughts on Twitter, providing a concise response to her recent encounter with The Queen of Spades on RAW last week. She stated that "some things never change" while sharing captivating footage of the intense altercation.

"Some things never change," Rousey stated

During the latest episode of the red brand, Shayna Baszler fought Emma in a match and effortlessly secured victory through submission. Following the match's conclusion, Ronda Rousey made her way to the ring, prompting Baszler to launch a sudden attack. However, The Baddest Woman on the Planet was well-prepared for the former NXT Women's Champion's onslaught and swiftly brought her down.

