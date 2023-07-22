Top RAW Superstars reportedly backstage ahead of WWE SmackDown

Reigning Women's World Champion and newly-crowned NXT North American Champion Dirty Dominik Mysterio are reportedly backstage for tonight's WWE SmackDown in Orlando, Florida.

The Judgment Day has been on a roll this year. Ripley started it all when she won the Royal Rumble and then defeated Charlotte Flair to win the then-SmackDown Women's Championship at Night 1 of WrestleMania 39. Damian Priest recently outlasted six other WWE Superstars to become Señor Money in the Bank.

Dirty Dom went to NXT last Tuesday and conquered the North American Championship from Wes Lee, who was undefeated in 2023 leading into the match. The Judgment Day have been regulars on RAW's main-event scene, but it seems like they're taking their talents to the blue brand.

According to Mike Johnson of PW Insider, Ripley, and Dominik are backstage for tonight's SmackDown. They are reportedly set to make an appearance during the show. However, it remains to be seen who or what the two members of The Judgment Day want on SmackDown.

The July 21, 2023, episode of SmackDown is set to take place at the Amway Arena in Orlando, Florida. Roman Reigns is back on the show to confront Jey Uso, and the second Fatal 4-Way match of the United States Invitational will happen tonight.

Finn Balor set to challenge Seth Rollins for World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam

With Rhea Ripley and Dirty Dominik Mysterio already holding a championship and Damian Priest ready to cash in on WWE gold, Finn Balor has another chance at winning the World Heavyweight Championship.

The rivalry between Balor and Seth Rollins comes full circle at SummerSlam in Detroit. Seven years after beating Rollins to become the inaugural Universal Champion, Balor can be world champion again.

In what appears to be a grudge match between Rollins and Balor, The Visionary has a chance to redeem himself at SummerSlam. Even though he already defeated Balor at Money in the Bank, he had some unwanted help from Damian Priest.

Do you think all members of The Judgment Day will end WWE SummerSlam with gold around their waists? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

