Top SmackDown heel receives special gift from The Rock following blockbuster WWE return - Reports

The Rock stunned the WWE Universe on this week's episode of SmackDown as he returned to the company after four years. However, The Great One had another surprise in store for Austin Theory, with whom he was involved in a segment on Friday Night Show.

After an interview with Pat McAfee, The Brahma Bull returned to his old hunting ground for the first time since October 2019. He was involved in a segment with Austin Theory that ended with the Hollywood star delivering a People's Elbow to the 26-year-old.

After the physical confrontation, The Rock threw Theory's shoes into the crowd. However, it seems like The Great One made up for it backstage, as according to a recent report from BWE, he gifted a new pair of Yeezys to Theory.

The Brahma Bull is widely popular for his generosity, which he has displayed on numerous occasions. He recently gifted a house to UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo after learning that he was living in a gym with only $7 to his name.

WWE veteran believes Austin Theory became a bigger star by sharing the ring with The Rock

Austin Theory has achieved a lot in WWE at the age of just 26. The former United States Champion is a prominent face on TV programming and has shared the ring with some all-time greats such as John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Theory also got a chance to stand across the ring from The Rock on Friday. While the segment did not end on a good note for him, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell believes it made him a bigger star.

"See, this is the type of segment that gets talent over. Now, Austin Theory is over more right now than he was before tonight. He didn't beat nobody but he got a lot of attention. And look at the ring he shared. I call this getting over by osmosis. He's in the ring with Pat McAfee, and then, out of nowhere, The Rock shows up. Now, it's getting interesting. So I'm gonna be highly interested to see what this segment did."

It's still unclear if The Rock will be making more appearances in WWE or if his cameo on Friday night was just a one-off.

However, he recently teased a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, and many believe that it could finally be the time two megastars collide.

