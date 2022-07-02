Top star favorite to win 2022 women's Money in the Bank match and successfully cash in her contract

WWE Money in the Bank 2022 is set to take place tonight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The main attraction of the event is the two ladder matches, and we now have details on the last-minute betting odds favorite for the women's match.

The seven participants officially announced for the match are - Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Lacey Evans, Shotzi Blackheart, and Raquel Rodriguez. The winner of the briefcase gets a title shot at any place and any time of their choosing for up to a year.

Please Note: Potential spoilers ahead – betting odds do not guarantee winners but could be leading indicators.

According to the latest betting odds on Unibet, former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch is the favorite to win the women's Money in the Bank ladder match tonight with odds of -125. Alexa Bliss (+250) is the second favorite to win, followed by Liv Morgan (+275) in third.

Note: The odds show the favorite as either a (-) or the smallest number and the underdog as either a (+) or the biggest number.

Becky Lynch (-125) Alexa Bliss (+250) Liv Morgan (+275) Lacey Evans (+534) Asuka (+1000) Raquel Rodriguez (+1000) Shotzi Blackheart (+1000)

Betting Odds favor the women's Money in the Bank winner to cash in her contract successfully

Ever since WWE started the women's Money in the Bank ladder matches, every winner has gone on to successfully cash in their contracts to become the champion. According to the betting odds, that trend is set to continue this year as well, with the winner of the MITB match favored to cash in successfully.

Successful cash-in (-215)

Unsuccessful cash-in (+150)

The RAW Women's Championship is currently held by Bianca Belair and the SmackDown Women's Championship by Ronda Rousey. Becky Lynch has a lot of history against both these stars and if she wins the Money in the Bank contract, WWE might choose to go in either direction. The betting odds also have the same possibility currently for the winner to cash-in on either of the titles.

