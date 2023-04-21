Top star was paid a staggering $2 Million for his one and only WWE match against Roman Reigns - Reports

The main event talents get paid handsomely in WWE, and it should surprise absolutely nobody that Goldberg reportedly pocketed $2 million per match for wrestling in Saudi Arabia.

The former Universal Champion is currently a free agent after his WWE contract expired at the end of 2022. AEW has emerged as a viable destination for the veteran star; however, the finances required to get him in might not be "cost-effective" for Tony Khan, as Dave Meltzer recently reported.

Goldberg competed in four matches at Saudi Arabia shows, with the most recent one happening against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022, for which he allegedly made $2 million.

The former WCW champion was paid the same amount for his other matches in the Middle East, which came against The Undertaker, The Fiend (Bray Wyatt), and Bobby Lashley, respectively.

While discussing the possibility of Goldberg joining AEW, Dave Meltzer stated in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Tony Khan's company might be apprehensive about matching WWE's pay:

"Goldberg made so much money for so few matches in his WWE deal, reportedly $2 million for each of his Saudi Arabia matches, and for AEW, that kind of money per match simply isn't cost-effective."

Goldberg has already had talks about his retirement match, and it might not happen in WWE

The relationship between Goldberg and his former company has seemingly soured based on his recent interview, in which he complained about not getting a proper send-off as promised by Vince McMahon.

World Wrestling Entertainment chose not to renew Goldberg's contract, and he is now looking at other avenues as he gets closer to the end of his in-ring career. As reported, the 56-year-old spoke to an international promoter during WrestleMania weekend in Los Angeles about having a farewell show abroad.

Goldberg has also publicly talked about having a self-promoted retirement tour across four cities, but he's yet to make a major announcement about his next move in pro wrestling.

AEW remains an attractive option, with the promotion needing star power to fill up its upcoming Wembley show. However, would getting Goldberg on board be too expensive a deal for Tony Khan to pursue?

