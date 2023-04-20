Details of Goldberg's talks about in-ring return for "farewell/celebration" show - Reports

Goldberg's name is all over the news after he dropped a bombshell about not getting the retirement match he wanted in WWE. PWinsider now reports that the former Universal Champion has already had talks about an in-ring return.

The last time WWE fans saw the veteran wrestle was when he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal title at the Elimination Chamber PLE in 2022. WWE did not renew Goldberg's contract as the year ended, and he's been one of the hottest free agents ever since.

While there is a lot of speculation about his next move, the 56-year-old doesn't seem inclined towards working again with WWE anymore. Mike Johnson reported on PWInsiderElite that the legendary star had talks with one "international promoter" about returning for a "farewell/celebration show."

It was noted that the proposed event could happen in Israel or other countries, and as of this writing, the plans just seem to be in the discussion phase.

Justin LaBar @JustinLaBar Goldberg is saying he didn't get proper retirement match promised to him by Vince & WWE & wants that for his character somewhere. Traditionally you lose, put somebody over, give back to biz on your last dance. I wonder if that's in his vision for this owed retirement match? Goldberg is saying he didn't get proper retirement match promised to him by Vince & WWE & wants that for his character somewhere. Traditionally you lose, put somebody over, give back to biz on your last dance. I wonder if that's in his vision for this owed retirement match?

Has WWE had internal creative-related talks about Goldberg?

The former WCW Champion might have been a part-time performer in WWE, but he always drew large numbers during his high-profile bouts.

The apparent breakdown in relations between the company and Goldberg has stemmed from Vince McMahon not delivering upon his promise of giving the superstar a memorable send-off.

The WWE landscape has changed over the past year as Triple H has taken over creative, and based on fan reactions, The Game has consistently done an excellent job booking RAW and SmackDown. Triple H has brought back several recently-released talents and has also given opportunities to names that previously weren't getting the spotlight on TV.

HHH's vision differs from his predecessor, and in case you're wondering whether his team considered getting Goldberg involved, that has yet to happen. Reports suggest WWE has internally not mentioned the Hall of Famer even once, as there are other things that the promotion prioritizes.

There was, however, a retirement story pitched by none other than Paul Heyman that Vince McMahon was also a fan of, and you can read more on that here.

