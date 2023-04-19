Major backstage report on if WWE is discussing creative plans for Goldberg after his recent comments

Goldberg's statement about WWE's apparent 'broken promise' has turned quite a few heads in pro wrestling, and RingSide News has now issued a report regarding the explosive story.

The former world champion recently claimed he was previously given assurances of a final match after his Elimination Chamber clash against Roman Reigns. As things panned out, Goldberg was allowed to leave after his contract ended, which seemed to have negatively affected his relationship with the company.

Sadly for the veteran star's ardent fans who hope to see him return for another match in WWE, RSN has revealed, via a tenured creative team member, that there is "no discussion about Goldberg at all."

While a section of the fanbase wouldn't mind watching Goldberg perform inside a WWE ring again, it was added that "no one within the organization talks about Goldberg in a creative sense."

Based on the latest report, it's safe to assume that the Triple H-led creative team has no plans to give Goldberg what he wants i.e., a proper retirement match.

What did Goldberg say about not getting his retirement match in WWE?

The 56-year-old legend sat down with Adam Carriker on 93.7 The Ticket and spoke about the circumstances leading up to his WWE exit.

As per Goldberg, he had a handshake agreement with Vince McMahon regarding getting a send-off. The former Universal Champion faced Roman Reigns at last year's Elimination Chamber show and was initially hoping to return to the squared circle for another match.

That, unfortunately, never happened as the former WCW star left the company as a free agent following the expiration of his last deal. Here's an excerpt from Goldberg's latest interview, where he talks about how he wanted his in-ring career to end:

"Vince McMahon and I had a handshake understanding that, you know, after the Roman Reigns match, I would have a proper retirement match. And, you know, that hasn't come to fruition through them. And so, therefore... you know, nobody puts a stamp on my career." [From 7:00 onwards]

