WWE Legend must finally return after 424+ days to feud with Triple H

While several previously underutilized WWE talents have thrived under Triple H, a handful of stars Vince McMahon favored have had different fortunes. The new regime has overseen the returns of several former stars and the departure of one of the biggest draws ever, Goldberg.

The former WCW Champion last wrestled more than a year ago in a losing effort against Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber PLE on February 19th, 2022. Many might have expected Golderg to re-sign with WWE, but he was allowed to leave after his contract expired, and it looks like the Hall of Famer holds a few grudges against the company.

During a recent interview with 93.7 The Ticket, Goldberg spoke at length about WWE's broken promise of not being given a chance to have a retirement match.

The 56-year-old has claimed that he had a "handshake understanding" with Vince McMahon about wrestling in another bout after his loss to Roman Reigns, which, sadly for him, never came to fruition.

Understandably enough, Goldberg is an unhappy man, and his latest comments give off the impression that he isn't on the best terms with his former employer.

We've learned in the "reality era" of pro wrestling that any storyline with a real-world element has a better chance of getting over with the audience. In Goldberg's case, WWE might have a golden opportunity not only to give him a send-off he yearns for but also to weave a compelling narrative around it that could involve none other than his old rival, Triple H.

Now, we know The Game can no longer wrestle due to his health, but he could be at the forefront of a massive angle as the face of the Authority. Goldberg's apparent issues are against WWE management, which is now led by Triple H, and if the company does see the big picture, they could produce a heated program featuring the two veterans.

Everyone wins in such a scenario. Goldberg could ideally face a superstar handpicked by Triple H, a match that could serve as the former Universal Champion's swan song.

A story of such magnitude is also perfect for the grand stage of WrestleMania. If history is any indication, Goldberg has proven that he can still draw the attention of the casual fanbase and sell tickets when it matters.

And last but not least, luring Goldberg back into WWE to work an angle with the Triple H-led Authority would seemingly stop AEW from signing one of the hottest free agents in the business.

A win-win situation for all parties involved!

What's next for Goldberg after his WWE exit?

It's evident that the polarizing superstar still has a lot left in the gas tank. He might not be done with his in-ring career yet, but Goldberg knows retirement is just around the corner, and he wants to make every moment count.

During his recent chat with Adam Carriker, Golderg opened up about possibly embarking on a world tour that could culminate in his last match. The legendary star has claimed that he can promote the proposed "four-city" tour himself and firmly believes his "character deserves a proper send-off."

Goldberg is also aware of the rumors linking him to a move to AEW, and like a true businessman, he left the door open for all kinds of possibilities. As noted above, one includes returning to WWE and taking on the powers that be in the promotion head-on.

If it does happen, which current WWE star should represent Triple H and face Goldberg? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes