Paul Heyman pitched a massive retirement WWE storyline for Goldberg that even Vince McMahon liked - Reports

Paul Heyman and Goldberg being close behind the scenes is a well-known fact, and it has been revealed that the WWE manager reportedly pitched a retirement storyline involving his friend not too long ago.

WWE chose not to renew Goldberg's contract after it ended at the end of 2022, and he's since been one of the most prominent names in the free agent market. The former Universal Champion recently claimed that WWE broke their promise of allowing him to have a retirement match, especially after he agreed to lose to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber.

Ringside News reports that Paul Heyman pitched a farewell angle for Goldberg sometime last year. While Vince McMahon was also a fan of the proposed idea, the plan was nixed and "never discussed" again after the boss landed in trouble due to multiple sexual misconduct allegations.

It was even stated that "other things took priority" over Goldberg's final match, and as time passed, the company officials let the Hall of Famer leave after the expiration of his deal.

"The last time anyone pitched an angle for Goldberg involved a retirement story that Paul Heyman wanted to do. It seems like that idea was dropped as other things took priority. The last idea we heard about Goldberg was a Heyman pitch that Vince said he liked about a Goldberg retirement, and it was never discussed once the scandal started getting deep," reported RSN.

Goldberg apparently had a "handshake understanding" with Vince McMahon for a retirement match in WWE

During an insightful chat with Adam Carriker on 93.7 The Ticket, Goldberg spilled the beans on his unofficial agreement with WWE's Executive Chairman regarding having one more match.

The 56-year-old veteran called out WWE for not reneging on their word and declared that the decision to end his career was in his hands only and no one else.

Goldberg also divulged details of the challenging circumstances leading up to his last match against Roman Reigns:

"When somebody tells me that, you know, I kinda like to fight against it. I like to do things my own way, and I go out my own way. And I certainly don't go out under Roman Reigns, you know, three weeks after I've had Covid and agreed to a match." [From 7:01 onwards]

The Hall of Famer clearly wasn't happy with how the situation unfolded at the Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia in February 2022.

