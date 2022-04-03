Top superstar took Sasha Banks' spot in big title match at WrestleMania 38 -- Reports

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks reportedly lost her huge WrestleMania spot to former champion Ronda Rousey when she returned.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet returned to WWE earlier this year and won the Women's Royal Rumble match. She then challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship but failed to dethrone The Queen at WrestleMania 38.

According to Dave Meltzer, Sasha Banks was initially supposed to engage in a title feud with Charlotte Flair. However, Rousey seemingly took her spot after returning, and The Boss has since moved to compete in the tag team division. The veteran discussed the change in backstage plans on Wrestling Observer Radio and said:

"Because Sasha Banks would seem to be the one, you know, like when the whole thing started, it was always clear when they put the rosters together for this year. It was Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair as the big programs, but then Ronda Rousey came back, so she kinda got that Sasha Banks spot. So Sasha Banks kinda just been twirling around, waiting, and maybe the tag team thing is where she's gonna go. You know, for house shows." (H/T RingsideNews)

Sasha Banks will team up with Naomi to challenge Queen Zelina and Carmella for the Women's Tag Team Championships in a Fatal 4-Way Match at WrestleMania. The high-stakes title bout will also feature Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler & Natalya.

Ronda Rousey is reportedly furious over a last-minute change of plans for WrestleMania Saturday

Latest reports suggest that WWE initially planned to have Ronda Rousey go last on SmackDown's final episode before WrestleMania. However, those plans were nixed at the last minute, leaving the Royal Rumble winner furious with the decision. Rousey walked out of the show and skipped the Hall of Fame ceremony altogether.

Ronda Rousey @RondaRousey #WrestleMania38 @MsCharlotteWWE the kind of pain you brag about inflicting on me isn’t even enough for me to eat for breakfast - it’s the pastry I eat with my coffee before breakfast because I don’t want drink my mocha latte on an empty stomach. #AndTheNew . @MsCharlotteWWE the kind of pain you brag about inflicting on me isn’t even enough for me to eat for breakfast - it’s the pastry I eat with my coffee before breakfast because I don’t want drink my mocha latte on an empty stomach. #AndTheNew #WrestleMania38 https://t.co/ECV8zL55UR

It was previously reported that Rousey and Charlotte Flair's SmackDown Women's Championship match would close the Showcase of the Immortals on Saturday. However, WWE ultimately decided to go with Kevin Owens vs. 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin as the main event for the first night.

