WWE WrestleMania Night 1 Flops and Hits: Cody Rhodes returns home after six years, 57-year-old legend stole the show in surprise main event

The first night of WrestleMania 38 is in the history books. WWE delivered an epic show to set high standards for the rest of the premium live event. We saw only one title change hands, whereas three other champions successfully retained their gold. A former superstar made an unforgettable return after six years, and the main event saw a legendary superstar compete in an impromptu match.

Here, we look at the biggest flops and hits from WrestleMania 38 Night 1. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Hit on WrestleMania 38: Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes returns

Cody Rhodes made a stunning return as the mysterious opponent for Seth Freakin’ Rollins at WrestleMania 38. Although backstage reports had hinted at the former AEW Superstar’s appearance on the show, watching him walk out as the American Nightmare was surreal. The entire arena erupted with excitement as Cody Rhodes made his way to the ring while Seth Rollins patiently waited for his opponent.

Both Superstars engaged in a lengthy yet entertaining bout. They were equally good inside the squared circle, taking turns to dominate the match. There were a couple of botches, but Rollins and Rhodes recovered well and kept the match entertaining despite momentary hiccups. In the end, Cody used three Cross Rhodes to seal his victory, and the crowd rose to their feet to welcome the prodigal son back into the big leagues.

The best part about this match was that Seth Rollins’ credibility didn’t take a hit despite his loss. The match was well-executed from start to finish, and it will be exciting to see how Cody Rhodes is booked on RAW moving forward.

#2 Hit on WrestleMania 38: Kevin Owens and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin

Steve Austin was incredible

‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin walked out to a huge pop in the final segment of WrestleMania. The Hall of Famer appeared as a guest on the KO Show, where he engaged in a war of words with Kevin Owens. The latter then surprised everyone when he said he wanted a match. Steve Austin sent fans into a frenzy by agreeing to compete inside the ring for the first time in nearly two decades.

Owens deserves a lot of credit for making Steve Austin look like he hasn’t aged a day. Their No-Holds-Barred match saw the rivals attack each other with tripods, brawl amidst the crowd, and drive the ATV together before the legend brutally assaulted his opponent.

In the end, Owens accidentally hit himself with a chair, and Austin followed by delivering a Stunner to win his final match. Of course, Steve Austin drank throughout the segment, and the crowd kept cheering for him.

Kevin Owens main evented WrestleMania with his childhood hero and lived through a moment that would be envied for decades to come. The Prizefighter single-handedly built up to this match, which says a lot about him as a performer. Everything about their rivalry was perfect from start to finish. Fans were excited to see Austin, but watching him compete in the match was a delightful surprise that forced us all to say, “Hell Yeah.”

#3 Flop on WrestleMania 38: Ronda Rousey

This title match did not live up to its hype

Ronda Rousey is an incredible athlete, and her previous WWE run showed just how good she is inside the ring. Unfortunately, things haven’t been the same this time. She won the Women’s Royal Rumble and challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania. Their feud lacked intensity in the weeks leading up to the match, especially considering sloppy promos and underwhelming encounters.

The SmackDown Women’s Championship match was decent, but both superstars were evidently far from their best. A few good spots couldn’t help the bout seem interesting that already lacked a compelling build-up. Once again, Charlotte Flair defeated a Royal Rumble winner and retained her championship at WrestleMania.

It was a surprising decision as The Queen could have afforded to lose her title tonight. This was one of those times when superstars and the creative team shared equal blame for putting up a sub-par match, but it is inexcusable considering the importance of the event.

#4 Hit on WrestleMania 38: Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair finally avenged the humiliation

Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch squared off in the best title match of the night. Their rivalry dates back to SummerSlam 2021 when Big Time Becks defeated Belair in 26 seconds. Since then, the EST of WWE has fought multiple challenges to earn a title shot. The best part about their match was the two superstars recapturing their entire feud in the in-ring narration.

Both Lynch and Belair were equally intense during the in-ring battle. Lynch did exceptionally well in playing the brutal heel, allowing Belair to gain sympathy as the match continued. Multiple jaw-dropping spots earned everyone’s appreciation. Bianca Belair’s creativity and Becky Lynch’s reversals were the stuff of dreams.

In the end, the challenger sealed her victory with a brilliant KOD and won the title as the crowd went crazy in celebration. Unless Bayley makes a surprise return on RAW next week, we might see Belair extend her feud with Lynch leading to a title rematch at WrestleMania Backlash. Becky Lynch proved why she belongs in the main event picture, and Belair showed that she is not far behind.

#5 Hit on WrestleMania 38: Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre finally ended his feud with Happy Corbin

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has spent the last few months feuding with Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss. He finally got the chance to seek revenge from Corbin when they met for their singles match at the Show of Shows. There’s no doubt that Corbin took it too far with his joke on SmackDown’s final show before WrestleMania when he said:

“What’s common between Drew McIntyre’s sword and his mother? He lost them both.”

McIntyre, who named his sword after his late mother, had an act of vengeance on his mind, and he wasn’t going to spare Corbin on Saturday night. Both superstars engaged in a brutal match that saw the Scottish Warrior at his dominant best.

Corbin doesn’t get enough credit for his in-ring work. He makes all his opponents look good and is incredible in fetching heat from the crowd. The reaction to McIntrye being the first person to ever kick out of the End of Days on the main roster was brilliant.

Towards the end, McIntyre sealed his victory with the help of a picturesque Claymore and ended his feud with Happy Corbin. This storyline ran for way too long, but it has helped establish McIntyre as one of the biggest babyfaces in the company. He will now turn his attention towards the world title picture in hopes of earning a shot at the unified championship in the coming months.

#6 Honorable mention from WrestleMania 38: Logan Paul

Logan Paul was impressive in his match

Logan Paul teamed up with The Miz to take on Dominik and Rey Mysterio in a tag team match. It was a fast-paced bout that saw everyone excel inside the ring. However, Paul deserves a special mention for his performance at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Yes, his athletic background helped him prepare for the task, but he did extremely well in dealing with the pressure of competing alongside professional wrestlers at the Show of Shows.

He played a crucial role in his team’s victory over The Mysterios. Hence, it was surprising to see The Miz turn on him. The attack on Logan Paul hinted at his potential feud with the A-Lister. In a backstage interview, he addressed his former tag team partner’s actions and said, “F*** you, Miz.” We might see the two lock horns in a singles match at WrestleMania Backlash next month.

The first night of WrestleMania 38 was entertaining despite a few flaws. Thus, expectations are now high from the second night, and let’s see how it turns out.

