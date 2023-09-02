Top WWE champion reportedly in Pittsburgh for Payback 2023. Hint: It's not Roman Reigns

Payback 2023 is just a few hours away, and it appears that a top WWE champion will be present for the premium live event, and it's not Roman Reigns.

On September 2, 2023, the show will be presented live from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania's PPG Paints Arena. The top titleholder in question is current NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. The 24-year-old female star has been pushed lately on WWE programming as she appeared on Monday Night RAW.

Since the Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch feud is likely to end one way or the other after tonight, the latter has shown interest in returning to NXT for Stratton's title.

Before Payback 2023, PWInsider reported that NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton is in Pittsburgh.

The 24-year-old star might cost Becky Lynch her third match against the Hall of Famer, so the two women can start a feud on WWE's third brand.

What happened on WWE SmackDown in Roman Reigns' absence?

On this week's episode of SmackDown, John Cena made his massive return as he addressed the WWE Universe about his plans for Payback and future appearances.

However, Cena's moment was disrupted by Jimmy Uso as he pointed out there was no difference between Reigns and the 16-time World Champion. However, The Leader of Cenation destroyed Jimmy by stating, "the wrong Uso quit."

As one-half of The Usos attempted a superkick to Cena, the latter delivered an Attitude Adjustment on him. Later, in a backstage segment, when AJ Styles confronted Jimmy for insulting Mia Yim, Solo Sikoa came to his brother's rescue.

The Phenomenal One challenged The Enforcer in SmackDown's main event. However, as Styles would capitalize over Sikoa with a finisher, Jimmy Uso cost him the match.

Roman Reigns' counsel, Paul Heyman, stopped Sikoa from attacking his own blood, which led Jimmy to attack AJ Styles when he was down.

However, one-half of The Usos raised his finger high in the sky, hinting he may want back in on Roman Reigns' faction. It remains to be seen if The Tribal Chief will appear tonight at Payback

