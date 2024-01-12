Top WWE faction to be given new name - Reports

According to a report, a major WWE faction is being given a new name.

Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits have allied with WWE. Together, they have become a force to be reckoned with. However, things didn't go their way this week on SmackDown.

Karrion Kross revealed that he had formed a faction with the Authors of Pain during his time away from the ring. The AOP attacked Lashley and the Street Profits. They were laid out, with B-Fab later checking in on them. The All Mighty also warned that although the new faction had won the first round, it would be their turn the next time.

According to a report by WrestleVotes, there's a chance that the Triple H-led WWE creative team has decided the name for Lashley and the Street Profits. The name decided appears to be The Pride. The plans to name them last week were in place, but they got shifted.

"There were plans in place to name the Bobby Lashley / Street Profits faction on last weeks [sic] SmackDown, which got axed at the last second for unknown reasons. I’m told those plans are still tentative as the direction of the trio could be shifting. The planned name for the group is 'The Pride.'"

With Triple H leading the team, there have been fewer name changes among stars than previously when Vince McMahon was in charge. However, the naming of the faction indicates that Triple H may have long-term plans for them to stay together.

