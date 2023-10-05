Top WWE faction reportedly set to break up and face each other at WrestleMania 40 - Reports

The latest reports suggest that WWE is planning to split a major SmackDown faction only to collide against each other at WrestleMania 40.

The group in question is Damage CTRL, consisting of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY. The trio made their massive return at SummerSlam 2022, confronting Bianca Belair after her RAW Women's Championship match against Becky Lynch.

Kai and SKY have held the World Wrestling Entertainment Women's Tag Team Championship twice during their stint. Not only that, the Japanese star also won this year's Money In The Bank and cash-in her contract on The EST at SummerSlam 2023 to become WWE Women's Champion.

The Role Model is involved in a program with Charlotte Flair in her current run on Friday Night SmackDown. Given that only Bayley is left out of the Damage CTRL faction to win a championship upon her WWE return, the company has plans for the group to separate ahead of Mania.

According to the reports from Xero News, Bayley vs. IYO SKY vs. Dakota Kai is mentioned as one of the potential matches for WrestleMania XL.

IYO SKY spoke about her time in WWE NXT

The 33-year-old female star made her debut on the NXT brand in 2018. In her four-year run on WWE's third brand, SKY held the NXT Women's Champion and NXT Women's Tag Team Champion with Zoey Stark.

While speaking to Tokyo Sports, the Women's Champion revealed that she had doubts and contemplated her time in World Wrestling Entertainment after spending a long time on the NXT brand.

"My career at NXT was going pretty well. But it was four years, so it was a long time for me. I thought I was going to be on the main roster, but there was no information. For two years, due to the Coronavirus, the company itself had not been active (in the way it was pre-pandemic). There were weeks when there were no matches, even though I was ready to wrestle. I had to ask myself, ‘What am I doing here?’ It was hard for me to ask myself that question for too long," she said.

On SmackDown, The Role Model has been making a few decisions for the Japanese star, as the latter looks visibly annoyed on TV. It remains to be seen which superstar of the Damage CTRL could turn its back as a possible reason for the breakup of the faction.

Do you want to see Bayley vs. IYO SKY vs. Dakota Kai at WWE WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

