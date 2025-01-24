Top WWE star "legit unhappy" over recent incident; future revealed - Reports

A new report has revealed some interesting details about a backstage incident that left a popular WWE name legitimately "unhappy." As per the recent rumors, being demoted from the main roster to NXT didn't go down well with Corey Graves.

A couple of weeks ago, Graves became the center of attention in the wrestling universe when he fired a few now-deleted tweets that hinted at his displeasure over being moved to NXT. As a result of the incident, he was also pulled from TV. However, his absence didn't last long. Corey Graves returned to NXT this week and even delivered a definitive statement about being happy with his role.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is now reporting that Graves was "legit unhappy" after the shakeup in the broadcasting team. It was also noted that the 40-year-old performer had two more years left on his current WWE contract and that his controversial tweets weren't an attempt to get fired.

"He was legit unhappy about being dropped from the main roster. Those in the company have insisted the company wasn’t in on his tweets and noted his taking them down as proof. His tweet about telling all on NXT was clearly his running an angle to build a rating, which did work, but he was taken off the show. He was back a week later, and said NXT was where he wanted to be. He has two years left on his contract. He wasn’t looking to leave the company even though many in the company viewed his tweets as that, " wrote Meltzer.

Vince Russo addresses the Corey Graves situation in WWE

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo didn't hold back before blasting Corey Graves for his tweets. Vince Russo stated that the simple reason Graves wasn't put on RAW alongside Michael Cole was because Pat McAfee was a bigger name than him and enjoyed considerable popularity.

"Here we go again: the ego of the wrestler. Bro, they are on Netflix. This is huge for them. Pat McAfee has a huge reach. People know who Pat McAfee is. I would dare say a minimum of five times the amount of people know who McAfee is compared to Corey Graves. So, the WWE wants to do a big splash, 'We're going on Netflix, let's put McAfee on there to get his audience and to get his following.'"

It remains to be seen if WWE's commentary team gets shuffled again anytime soon, with Corey Graves back in his desired spot on the main roster.

