Top WWE star legitimately unhappy after Royal Rumble 2025; was "screaming" backstage before walking out - Reports

A recent report has shed light on a popular WWE star being very unhappy over how things went down during the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble. As per the rumors, Drew McIntyre was "screaming and cursing" backstage before "storming" out of the building in anger. He left before the premium live event officially ended.

The Scottish Warrior entered at number 21, and his stay in the Royal Rumble match was uneventful as he didn't secure any elimination. Even the manner of McIntyre's own elimination, by Damian Priest, was anticlimactic and seemed to have come out of nowhere. He had a staredown with the former Judgment Day member after being taken out before heading to the back.

Now, a few details about things that went down backstage have emerged. As per PWInsider, Drew McIntyre was very unhappy over how the match panned out and was reportedly "screaming and cursing" backstage. Moreover, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion left the building even before the show went off the air. The situation seems concerning as there's no clarity as to what went wrong.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Many were expecting McIntyre to have an impressive showing in the Rumble match, contrary to how things eventually went down. It remains to be seen if he or WWE issues any statement on the situation in the coming days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback