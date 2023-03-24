Top WWE Star reportedly dealing with an "undisclosed injury" 

After not being featured on WWE programming for almost two months, reports have now indicated that NXT star Cora Jade has been dealing with an injury.

The 22-year-old was set to appear on NXT last January in a match against Lyra Valkyria, but despite the contest being advertised, the match never took place.

Earlier today, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter shed some light on Cora Jade's absence from the ring.

"The reason Cora Jade hasn’t been around is that she suffered an undisclosed injury nearly two months back." H/T (WrestleTalk)

Since signing with the company in January 2021, Cora Jade has proven to be a real commodity. At just the age of 22, she is undoubtedly a major star for the future.

WWE veteran praises Cora Jade

Last May, the young NXT star was given her biggest program to date as she entered a storyline with one of the company's most experienced performers, former SmackDown Women's Champion, Natalya.

Speaking to Love Wrestling, Natalya reflected on her program with Cora Jade last year and had nothing but good things to say about the young WWE Superstar.

"She was really a pleasure to work with, and I loved our program together. It was so much fun, and I think that there’s a lot of great things to come for her in the future, too. I think she’s a student of the game. She is also somebody that I pointed to in the crowd! She has this photo of us that we took a selfie in the audience, and she like made it." H/T (Sportskeeda)

Alongside top young stars like Roxanne Perez, Gigi Dolin, Nikita Lyons, and Tiffany Stratton, Cora Jade is currently part of an extremely talented women's division of NXT and is being molded as one of the next big stars in the company.

