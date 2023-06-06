Top WWE star has reportedly received "a lot" of internal praise following his recent match on RAW

It has been reported that many within WWE were very impressed with Damian Priest's performance on this week's RAW.

The powerhouse of The Judgment Day went one-on-one with Seth Rollins on Monday's show. Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship was on the line. Despite a valiant effort, Priest failed to dethrone The Visionary in the show's main event.

PW Insider has reported that there "was a lot of praise internally for Priest's work against Rollins in the headlining title match."

Last night on RAW, fans saw Seth Rollins defend his World Heavyweight Championship for the first time on TV. He won the belt following a victory against AJ Styles last month at Night of Champions.

Damian Priest has high praise for a top WWE star

Over the past year, Priest's stock within the company has risen dramatically. Alongside Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio, the 40-year-old has dominated the roster as part of The Judgment Day. The group has established itself as one of the most prominent factions in WWE.

On a recent edition of The Bump, Damian Priest hailed the current SmackDown Women's Champion and his Judgment Day teammate, Rhea Ripley, as the greatest female wrestler ever.

"As expected, as she should be. Rhea is the number one champion in the entire company right now. Rhea is, in my opinion, the all-time greatest female wrestler. I can’t think of one woman ever in the history of this business or on this planet right now that could threaten her. Nobody could dominate her. Rhea Ripley is in a class of her own, and she’s just getting started, which is crazy." (H/T Wrestle Zone)

Check out the full interview below:

Over the past few months, all four members of The Judgment Day have competed in huge singles matches at major shows like WrestleMania and Backlash. This could mean that the promotion holds the group in high regard.

What are your thoughts on The Judgment Day? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes