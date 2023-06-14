WWE has a never-ending list of superstars who join and leave the company every year. Sometimes the company lets go of wrestlers, while some leave after their contracts expire. While nothing is confirmed yet, the same could happen with Elias, whose contract status is up in the air as per a new report.

Elias has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion since early 2014. After spending a few years on NXT, the 35-year-old made his main roster debut in 2017. He hasn't featured much on TV programming over the last few months. He was not drafted to any brand during the recently concluded Draft and is a free agent.

Fightful Select recently provided an update on the star's status, noting that his contract was reportedly set to expire in 2022. There is no confirmation on if he signed a new deal with the company.

Elias has not won a match in WWE in a long time

While Elias was a prominent member of the WWE roster at one time, the 35-year-old has fallen off the grace in the last few months. His last singles match on TV programming came in April when he was defeated by Omos in under 2 months.

The former NXT star has mostly been used as an enhancement talent during his last few matches and has often been squashed by his opponent in a short time. His last singles win inside the squared circle came back in October 2022. He has lost eight one-on-one matches since then.

BrokenTavo @BrokenWWESC Friendly reminder that @IAmEliasWWE had Argentina in the palm of his hand during a Live Event back in 2019 when he decided to pay tribute to Gustavo Cerati / Soda Stereo singing Musica Ligera. Friendly reminder that @IAmEliasWWE had Argentina in the palm of his hand during a Live Event back in 2019 when he decided to pay tribute to Gustavo Cerati / Soda Stereo singing Musica Ligera. https://t.co/Sy6JbOtuo1

He was involved in a storyline with Rick Boogs before his WWE hiatus. However, the powerhouse has been coming out alone in his last few matches. While many free agents have shown up on NXT, Elias is nowhere to be seen.

He was notably over with the fans during his run as Ezekiel and his feud with Kevin Owens. However, he was repackaged to his former name under the new regime, with his prominence decreasing over time.

Do you want to see Elias return to WWE? Sound off below, and let us know your thoughts!

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes