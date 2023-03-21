Top WWE Star cleared to return after recent absence - Reports

It has been reported that top WWE Superstar and current NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez has been cleared to step back into the ring.

After recently defending her title 2 weeks ago at NXT Roadblock against Meiko Satamura, the 21-year-old collapsed in the middle of the ring, leading to her being carried out of the ring via a stretcher.

Although her collapse was part of a WWE storyline, company officials were still legitimately worried about her physical well-being. However, Dave Meltzer recently reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Roxanne Perez has now been cleared to return to action:

"So she is okay, cleared, and will be worked back into storylines as soon as I mean probably starting on (tonight’s) show. Somehow they’re gonna get her back in the mix. Whatever the issue was, they got a good thing, a good report. It’s not an injury, but it’s just a situation that could have kept her out and that’s why they did the thing as kind of like a backup thing, and everything’s cool. From what I was told today, they’re gonna start working her back in." H/T (Wrestling News)

Debuting for the company in March last year, Roxanne Perez established herself as one of the brightest young stars in WWE.

WWE Hall of Famer has high praise for Roxanne Perez

With 2022 now in the rear view mirror, many have been looking back on the past 12 months in wrestling to discuss who were the biggest stars of the previous year.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Perez's mentor and current NXT commentator Booker T said that his student is wrestling's rookie of the year for 2022:

"I'm a little partial but it goes to Roxanne Perez," said Booker T. (0:25 - 0:30) H/T (Sportskeeda)

Roxanne Perez will be looking to defend her title on April 1st at NXT Stand & Deliver, with the Women’s Championship set to be up for grabs in a ladder match, so far Gigi Dolin and Zoey Stark have qualified for the match.

