Top WWE Superstar could lose at WrestleMania 39 due to controversial social media post - Reports

WWE's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 39, is underway, and Night One not only lived up to the expectations and hype but rather exceeded it. All eyes are now on Night Two of the Show of Shows.

One of the featured matches tonight will be the Women's WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way tag team match. The competing teams are as follows - Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville, and Natalya & Shotzi.

On paper, Rousey and Baszler are the clear favorites to win tonight at WrestleMania 39. However, Dave Meltzer has reported on the Wrestling Observer Radio that Rousey's recent controversial social media post might cost her and Baszler their match.

"Obviously, Ronda Rousey would have won the match if she didn’t make that post, and she still might win, but we’ll have to see what happens. That was a unique post, but they’re still the favorites to win," noted Dave Meltzer.

Rousey recently made some controversial comments on Instagram about her feud with Liv Morgan last year. She criticized their feud over the SmackDown Women's Championship by stating that it was booked by a bunch of octogenarians (a person who is 80-89 years old). She further claimed that barely any effort is put into women's storylines.

"Imagine what [email protected] feud could have been if we weren’t hamstrung by a bunch of octogenarians who still think they know how to be hip while putting less than 5 minutes of thought a week into each women’s storyline… 🤔 new #RondaOnTheRoad," said Rousey on Instagram.

What are the other matches taking place tonight on Night Two of WWE WrestleMania 39?

Night Two of WrestleMania 39 currently has a total of six matches scheduled. including the one mentioned above. The main event will feature the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his title against Cody Rhodes.

The RAW Women's Championship will be on the line as well, with Asuka challenging Bianca Belair. The Intercontinental Championship will be defended in a triple-threat match between Gunther, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre.

Brock Lesnar will also face Omos at Night Two of WrestleMania 39 in a singles match. Furthermore, Edge will meet "The Demon" Finn Balor in what will be a brutal Hell in a Cell match.

