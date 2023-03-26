Top WWE Superstar reportedly might need to "take a break" following WrestleMania to "try to become a megastar again"

WrestleMania was supposed to look very different for Ronda Rousey, who was originally set to walk in as Champion before losing her title back in December and opting to head into WWE's Tag Team Division instead.

Rousey lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair, who is now set to main event WrestleMania alongside Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley. According to a new report by GiveMeSport via WrestleVotes, Ronda Rousey's heart isn't in her current run and she may need to take a break from WWE following The Show of Shows next weekend.

"I'm not quite sure that Ronda's heart is in it as it was in 2018-19. Maybe she does need another small break, and then she returns again, she becomes the megastar, because right now, I think the feeling is that she's not the megastar she once was." via GiveMeSport.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will be part of the Women's WrestleMania Showcase alongside Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, and Shotzi. The fourth team in that match is expected to be added this Monday Night on RAW.

Ronda Rousey has received a lot of backlash from the WWE Universe in recent months

Ronda Rousey has taken several mini-breaks since her title loss to Charlotte back in December. Meanwhile, the former Champion has received some backlash from the WWE Universe in recent months due to her promos as fans don't feel she deserves her current run in the company.

Rousey was one of the women who main evented WrestleMania four years ago but is now in a place where she has asked to be pushed into the tag team division to take some of the spotlight away from herself.

