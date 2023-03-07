Top WWE Superstar reportedly will not be 100% healthy in time for WrestleMania 39

With WrestleMania 39 less than four weeks away, reports have emerged indicating that top WWE star Ronda Rousey may not be at full capacity if she is to perform on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

After recently suffering an arm injury on SmackDown, The Baddest Woman on the Planet and her tag team partner Shayna Bazsler's potential match at WrestleMania 39 has been put into question.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that while Ronda and Shayna are rumored to be facing Lita and Becky Lynch for tag team gold, Rousey may have to nurse an injury during the potential match.

"It’s gonna be Lita and Becky Lynch. But, Rousey and Baszler are still getting the tag team title shot as has been planned all along and likely winning them. Unless, Rousey’s injury doesn’t heal. Which they are, right now, of the impression that she’s not gonna be 100% healed but the impression is that she would be ready to do the match." (H/T Ringside News)

The two former UFC stars' possible match was placed in further doubt last night on RAW as the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Lita and Becky Lynch, along with Trish Stratus, challenged Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky of Damage CTRL to a match at WrestleMania 39.

Shayna Baszler on her and Ronda Rousey's potential quest for WWE tag team gold

Despite being one of the most feared duos in World Wrestling Entertainment, neither Baszler nor Rousey has publicly stated that they are challenging for the gold.

During a recent interview with WWE Die Woche, Shayna was asked if she and Ronda are aiming to become Tag Team Champions.

"It seems like people have forgotten just who Ronda and I are. We're here to remind them. The title opportunities will come if we're ourselves and we're not taking any crap from anyone. I wouldn't say it's something we're chasing necessarily, but it's definitely something we see down the road," she said. (H/T Fightful)

Although Ronda has won both the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles, she is yet to taste WWE tag team gold, whereas Shayna has won the belts twice with former Superstar Nia Jax.

Is tag team gold in the future of Baszler and Rousey? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

