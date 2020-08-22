A big report ruffled quite a few feathers last week, and it came from a likely source in Dave Meltzer. It was noted that barring Roman Reigns, virtually everyone from the current WWE roster had contacted All Elite Wrestling at some point in time regarding potential work opportunities.

Here's what Meltzer said on the Wrestling Observer Radio:

"Roman Reigns is not going to AEW, not happening. Virtually everyone in WWE, including guys who have claimed different, at one point or another have called up people in AEW trying to see what they can get, or have had interest. But Roman Reigns, and there's a couple of others, but Roman Reigns was basically, of the top guys, he was the only one who never even enquired. So he ain't going anywhere."

Several Top WWE Superstars react to the AEW rumor

An exclusive Fightful Select report has now revealed the backstage reaction to the AEW rumor. Fightful reached out to various top WWE Superstars in a bid to understand whether there was any truth to the report.

One unnamed talent from RAW said that reaching out to AEW surely didn't happen in their case. The context of the story was also brought up as contact could also mean interacting with people in AEW just as friends.

Another top WWE Superstar, whose name was not revealed, denied getting in touch with AEW, while also confirming that there were many other talents who didn't even consider talking to AEW. However, the top Superstar admitted that there were many talents that could have contacted WWE's rivals.

The AEW story has been a hotly-debated topic amongst the fans. The report was so big that even Braun Strowman had to come out and shoot it down on Instagram. Braun Strowman even exchanged a few messages with HeelByNature to clarify his stance on the report and said that he 'just didn't like being clickbait for lies'.

It's safe to say that while there are talents who would prefer leaving WWE for AEW, and who may have even contacted Tony Khan's promotion, there are also wrestlers who are content with their current WWE jobs.