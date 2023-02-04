WWE RAW Superstar Piper Niven reportedly learned that she would be dropping the Doudrop moniker a month before her return at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Before arriving on the main roster, she was part of the NXT UK brand. She debuted on RAW in June 2021 along with Eva Marie. After the latter was released by the company, the Scottish wrestler embarked on a singles run. She challenged Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at the 2022 Royal Rumble event, which she lost.

According to Alex McCarthy of MAILONLINE, Doudrop got the green light to change her name back to Piper Niven a month before her return at the Royal Rumble. The company decided that the Premium Live Event would be a fitting venue to re-debut the character.

Piper Niven reflects on working with Eva Marie in WWE

Eva Marie returned to WWE for a brief run in 2021 before getting released once again, along with several other superstars due to budget cuts. She's the one who introduced Piper to the main roster audience.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling in a recent interview, Piper Niven reflected on working with Eva, stating that she enjoyed working with her.

"It was really good. She's just very, very good at what she does, and the persona she portrays. It cracks me up because knowing what a sweetheart she is and how much of a character she is, to me it was just hilarious. I loved working with her," said Niven.

Piper Niven was the 18th entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match last week. She lasted 28 minutes before being eliminated by Raquel Rodriguez. The match was eventually won by Rhea Ripley, who was declared the winner after eliminating her last opponent, Liv Morgan. The Nightmare will face Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

