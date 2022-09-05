Triple H reportedly set to give back old WWE ring name to former Champion  

It has been reported that Triple H will change RAW star Ciampa's in-ring name back to his original one.

Before joining the WWE main roster, Ciampa was known in the company's third brand, NXT, as Tommaso Ciampa. However, upon arriving on RAW under Vince McMahon, his first name, like many others, was removed in what was a common troupe made by the 77-year-old.

According to Xero News, The Game, who has now taken over Vince McMahon's position as head of creative, will give the former NXT Champion his first name back.

"Ciampa is due to get his full name back. This could be from as early as tonight."

Under the creative reign of The King of Kings, Ciampa has been placed in major singles matches, most notably when he faced off against Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship.

Ciampa on Triple H taking over from Vince McMahon

With Hunter now in charge of the company's creativity, many are hoping that he will book stars that McMahon did not consider as top performers in a more favorable light.

Speaking on the Out of Character podcast, Ciampa stated that his process will not change despite his close relationship with The Game.

"That is what I did in NXT with Hunter [Triple H] and it worked," said Ciampa. "I wasn't going to switch the formula for Vince, and now that it is back to Hunter, I'm not going to switch the formula for Hunter. If you want me to change or do something different, sure lets have a conversation about it." [H/T Sportskeeda]

Since arriving on Monday Night RAW in April 2022, the 37-year-old star has spent the vast majority of his time working alongside former WWE Champion, The Miz.

How has Ciampa fared on the WWE main roster so far? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

