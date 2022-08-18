"It doesn't matter who is in charge" - 2-Time NXT Champion on Triple H taking over WWE creative

Former NXT Champion Ciampa has shared his thoughts on Triple H taking over WWE creative.

Ciampa recently joined Ryan Satin on his Out of Character podcast. During the interview, he was asked about Triple H taking over creative for the company and what the future may hold for him. The 37-year-old noted that he enjoyed his time working with Vince McMahon before the former CEO retired from the company.

He added that Vince was giving him great feedback, but said that nothing has really changed for him with McMahon's departure. Ciampa said that he can only control so much and will run with the opportunity whenever gets it:

"That is what I did in NXT with Hunter (Triple H) and it worked, said Ciampa. "I wasn't going to switch the formula for Vince, and now that it is back to Hunter, I'm not going to switch the formula for Hunter. If you want me to change or do something different, sure lets have a conversation about it." (00:45 - 00:59)

Ciampa noted that he is very aware of how talented both Vince McMahon and Triple H are and welcomes feedback because his goal is to always get better:

"There is way less pressure when your goal is I just want to be better," said Ciampa. "There's no pressure in that. What do you got to do to get better? You've got to show up and do the work. For me it doesn't matter who is in charge, I'm just going to show up and do the work." (01:22- 01:32)

Ciampa on joining the main roster after WWE WrestleMania 38

Ciampa joined the WWE RAW roster following WrestleMania 38. He has since aligned with The Miz and recently battled for the United States Championship. He came up short but took champion Bobby Lashley to the limit.

In a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, he discussed making the jump to the main roster. The two-time NXT Champion stated that it was all about timing. He said he wanted to help build NXT up to a brand equivalent to RAW and SmackDown, but the COVID-19 pandemic altered his plans:

“It’s all timing," said Ciampa. "I think for me, one, I really wanted to build the NXT brand and turn it into something that was equivalent to Raw and SmackDown. I wanted that bad, a lot of us wanted that bad, and I think we were headed that way, and then the pandemic happened."

It will be interesting to see if Ciampa captures a championship in the near future in WWE under Triple H's leadership.

