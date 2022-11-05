Triple H to give 32-year-old star 'Kevin Owens-like' push on his WWE debut - Reports

Triple H barely ever hides it when he is a big fan of a certain talent in WWE, with Kevin Owens being a prime example of it. The former Universal Champion was subject to a massive push upon both his NXT and main roster debuts. It looks like The Game is set to book another promising star similarly.

Owens inserted himself into the NXT Championship picture on his first night in the company and won the title two months later. He would debut on Monday Night RAW that May and began a feud with John Cena. Kevin Owens even pinned the 16-time world champion clean at Elimination Chamber.

A debut like that would do wonders for NXT star Grayson Waller, who Triple H is seemingly high on. Speaking with Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes has reported WWE might look to debut the promising heel at the perfect time and push him to the moon. Here is what they said:

"WWE really likes Grayson Waller and really see something in him. He may stay down in NXT, just so they can try to figure out something big for him, like Kevin Owens coming in and beating John Cena. They like him a lot, so that’s one guy that they’re gonna try to do something serious with," reported WrestleVotes. [H/T GiveMeSport]

A similar debut would rival KO's introduction and how The Shield first appeared in WWE at Survivor Series 2013. Grayson Waller could find himself in such esteemed company once Triple H calls him up from NXT.

When could Triple H bring Grayson Waller to the WWE main roster?

As mentioned in the above report, WWE might hold off on Waller's call-up until there are concrete plans for him. That is the hallmark of ensuring a superstar's success on the main roster, something Triple H looks to have a better handle on than Vince McMahon.

The Australian star is doing a great job as a heel on NXT, so he will certainly not be rushed to RAW and SmackDown. He most recently defeated R-Truth on the show, although it was due to a real-life injury to the veteran. However, big things will likely be in store for Grayson Waller whenever he moves up.

